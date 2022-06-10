Gogs < 0.12.9 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-1986CVE-2022-1992CVE-2022-1993CVE-2022-31038
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gogs/gogs/security/advisories/GHSA-67mx-jc2f-jgjmhttps://github.com/gogs/gogs/security/advisories/GHSA-994f-7g86-qr56https://github.com/gogs/gogs/security/advisories/GHSA-6vcc-v9vw-g2x5https://github.com/gogs/gogs/security/advisories/GHSA-xq4v-vrp9-vcf2
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
