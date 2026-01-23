Gogs <= 0.13.3 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-8110
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wiz.io/blog/wiz-research-gogs-cve-2025-8110-rce-exploithttps://thehackernews.com/2025/12/unpatched-gogs-zero-day-exploited.htmlhttps://github.com/advisories/ghsa-mq8m-42gh-wq7rhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-8110
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.