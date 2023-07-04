Gogs (Go Git Service) - SQL Injection CVE-2014-8682
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-8682http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2014/Nov/33http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/129117/Gogs-Repository-Search-SQL-Injection.htmlhttps://github.com/gogits/gogs/commit/0c5ba4573aecc9eaed669e9431a70a5d9f184b8dhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/35238https://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/98694
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 21, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.