Good Layers LMS Plugin <= 2.1.4 - SQL Injection CVE-2020-27481
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/652eaef8-5a3c-4a2d-ac60-b5414565c397https://gist.github.com/0xx7/a7aaa8b0515139cf7e30c808c8d54070https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-27481
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 12, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
