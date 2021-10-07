Grafana 2.0.1 < 7.5.11, 8.x < 8.1.6 Snapshot Authentication Bypass Vulnerability (GHSA-69j6-29vr-p3j9) CVE-2021-39226
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://github.com/grafana/grafana/security/advisories/GHSA-69j6-29vr-p3j9
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
