Grafana 6.7.x < 8.5.27, 9.x < 9.2.20, 9.3.x < 9.3.16, 9.4.x < 9.4.13, 9.5.x < 9.5.5, 10.x < 10.0.1 Authentication Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-3128
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
