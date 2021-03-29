Grafana 7.2.0 - 7.4.3 Privilege Escalation Vulnerability CVE-2021-27962
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.grafana.com/t/grafana-enterprise-6-7-6-7-3-10-and-7-4-5-security-update/44724
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
