Grafana 8.1.0 < 9.2.10, 9.3.0 < 9.3.4 XSS Vulnerability (GHSA-8xmm-x63g-f6xv) CVE-2022-23552
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://grafana.com/blog/2023/01/25/grafana-security-releases-new-versions-with-fixes-for-cve-2022-23552-cve-2022-41912-and-cve-2022-39324/https://github.com/grafana/grafana/security/advisories/GHSA-8xmm-x63g-f6xv
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
