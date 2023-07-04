Grafana & Zabbix Integration - Credentials Disclosure CVE-2022-26148
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://2k8.org/post-319.htmlhttps://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20220425-0005/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-26148https://github.com/HimmelAward/Goby_POChttps://github.com/Z0fhack/Goby_POC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
