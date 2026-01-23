Grandstream UCM6200 - SQL Injection CVE-2020-5722
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://threatprotect.qualys.com/2020/04/01/grandstream-ucm62xx-remote-code-execution-vulnerability/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-5722
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
