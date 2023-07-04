Gurock TestRail Application files.md5 Exposure CVE-2021-40875
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- htttps://github.com/SakuraSamuraii/derailedhttps://johnjhacking.com/blog/cve-2021-40875/https://www.gurock.com/testrail/tour/enterprise-editionhttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-40875https://github.com/SakuraSamuraii/derailed
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
