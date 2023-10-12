H2O HTTP Server HTTP/2 Protocol DoS Vulnerability (GHSA-2m7v-gc89-fjqf) CVE-2023-44487
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/h2o/h2o/security/advisories/GHSA-2m7v-gc89-fjqfhttps://github.com/h2o/h2o/pull/3291https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/how-it-works-the-novel-http2-rapid-reset-ddos-attackhttps://blog.cloudflare.com/technical-breakdown-http2-rapid-reset-ddos-attack/https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/security/how-aws-protects-customers-from-ddos-events/https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/10/10/6https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/alerts/2023/10/10/http2-rapid-reset-vulnerability-cve-2023-44487https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.