H2O ImportFiles - Local File Inclusion CVE-2023-6038
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/380fce33-fec5-49d9-a101-12c972125d8c/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-6038https://github.com/h2o/h2o
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 16, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
