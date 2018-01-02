HAM3D Shop Engine CMS ID Parameter Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability CVE-2014-4302
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/127050http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68115http://www.zerodaylab.com/vulnerabilities/CVE-2014/CVE-2014-4302.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.