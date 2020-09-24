HiSilicon Encoder Directory Traversal Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2020-24219
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://kojenov.com/2020-09-15-hisilicon-encoder-vulnerabilities/#arbitrary-file-disclosure-via-path-traversal-cve-2020-24219https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/896979
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
