Hitachi Vantara Pentaho/Business Intelligence Server - Authentication Bypass CVE-2021-31602
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2021/Nov/13https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/remote-code-execution-sql-injection-bugs-uncovered-in-pentaho-business-analytics-softwarehttps://hawsec.com/publications/pentaho/HVPENT210401-Pentaho-BA-Security-Assessment-Report-v1_1.pdfhttps://www.hitachi.com/hirt/security/index.htmlhttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-31602
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.