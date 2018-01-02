Home FTp Server DOS And Multiple Directory Traversal Vulnerabilities CVE-2009-4051CVE-2009-4053
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/37381http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/37033http://seclists.org/bugtraq/2009/Nov/111http://www.vupen.com/english/advisories/2009/3269
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
