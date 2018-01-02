Horde Groupware Source Packages Backdoor Vulnerability CVE-2012-0209
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/51989http://lists.horde.org/archives/announce/2012/000751.htmlhttp://lists.horde.org/archives/announce/2012/000749.htmlhttp://lists.horde.org/archives/announce/2012/000750.htmlhttp://git.horde.org/diff.php/groupware/docs/groupware/CHANGES?rt=horde&r1=1.38.2.16&r2=1.38.2.17&ty=h%27http://eromang.zataz.com/2012/02/15/cve-2012-0209-horde-backdoor-analysis/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.