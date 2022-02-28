Horde Groupware Webmail <= 5.2.22 XSS Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2022-26874
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.sonarsource.com/horde-webmail-account-takeover-via-emailhttps://github.com/horde/Mime_Viewer/commit/02b46cec1a7e8f1a6835b628850cd56b85963bb5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
