Horizon QCMS Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2013-7138CVE-2013-7139
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.htbridge.com/advisory/HTB23191http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/64715http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/64717http://exploitsdownload.com/exploit/na/horizon-qcms-40-sql-injection-directory-traversalhttp://www.hnqcms.com/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.