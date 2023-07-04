HP Data Protector - Arbitrary Command Execution CVE-2016-2004
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/39858https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-2004http://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/267328https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/39858/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/137199/HP-Data-Protector-A.09.00-Command-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 21, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
