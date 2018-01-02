HP Data Protector Encrypted Communications Arbitrary Command Execution Vulnerability CVE-2016-2004
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/267328https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/39858https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/137341https://dl.packetstormsecurity.net/1605-exploits/hpdataprotectora0900-exec.txthttps://h20564.www2.hpe.com/hpsc/doc/public/display?docId=emr_na-c05085988
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
