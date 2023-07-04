HTTP File Server <2.3c - Remote Command Execution CVE-2014-6287
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-6287http://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/251276http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/128243/HttpFileServer-2.3.x-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/3793https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-6287
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
