Joomla! 3.0.0 - 3.9.22 SQL Injection Vulnerability CVE-2020-35613
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/831-20201104-core-sql-injection-in-com-users-list-view.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 28, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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