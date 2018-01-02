Known SSH Host Key CVE-2020-15312CVE-2020-15313CVE-2020-15314CVE-2020-15315CVE-2020-15316CVE-2020-15317CVE-2020-15318CVE-2020-15319CVE-2015-6358CVE-2015-7255CVE-2015-7256CVE-2015-7276CVE-2015-8251CVE-2015-8260CVE-2009-4510CVE-2008-0166
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.shodan.io/duplicate-ssh-keys-everywhere/https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/566724http://blogs.intevation.de/thomas/hetzner-duplicate-ed25519-ssh-host-keys/https://www.vsecurity.com/download/advisories/20100409-2.txthttps://wiki.debian.org/SSLkeyshttps://www.debian.org/security/2008/dsa-1571https://github.com/g0tmi1k/debian-sshhttps://pierrekim.github.io/blog/2020-03-09-zyxel-secumanager-0day-vulnerabilities.html#ssh-servers-keyshttps://www.zyxel.com/global/en/support/security-advisories/zyxel-security-advisory-for-vulnerabilities-of-cloudcnm-secumanager
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 13, 2008
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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