Liferay Portal JSON Web Service RCE Vulnerabilities (CST-7111, CST-7205) CVE-2020-7961
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://portal.liferay.dev/learn/security/known-vulnerabilities/-/asset_publisher/HbL5mxmVrnXW/content/id/113765197https://portal.liferay.dev/learn/security/known-vulnerabilities/-/asset_publisher/HbL5mxmVrnXW/content/id/117954271https://issues.liferay.com/browse/LPS-88051https://issues.liferay.com/browse/LPE-16598https://issues.liferay.com/browse/LPS-97029https://liferay.dev/blogs/-/blogs/security-patches-for-liferay-portal-6-2-7-0-and-7-1https://liferay.dev/blogs/-/blogs/liferay-portal-7-2-ce-ga2-releasehttps://codewhitesec.blogspot.com/2020/03/liferay-portal-json-vulns.htmlhttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 20, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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