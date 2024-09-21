LiteSpeed Cache <= 6.4.1 - Sensitive Information Exposure CVE-2024-44000
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/litespeed-cache/litespeed-cache-641-unauthenticated-sensitive-information-exposure-via-log-fileshttps://github.com/absholi7ly/CVE-2024-44000-LiteSpeed-Cachehttps://github.com/gbrsh/CVE-2024-44000https://thehackernews.com/2024/09/critical-security-flaw-found-in.htmlhttps://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/multi/http/wp_litespeed_cookie_theft.rb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 20, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- liteSpeed-technologies
- Product
- liteSpeed-cache
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