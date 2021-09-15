Microsoft Exchange - Remote Code Execution (ProxyShell - CVE-2021-34473, CVE-2021-34523, CVE-2021-31207)
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-34473https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-34523https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/en-US/vulnerability/CVE-2021-31207
- Codename
- ProxyShell
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Email server
- Vendor
- Microsoft
- Product
- Exchange Server
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