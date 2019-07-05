Microsoft Windows Remote Desktop Services RCE Vulnerability (CVE-2019-0708, BlueKeep) - Active Check
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://portal.msrc.microsoft.com/en-US/security-guidance/advisory/CVE-2019-0708https://support.microsoft.com/help/4499164https://support.microsoft.com/help/4499175https://support.microsoft.com/help/4499149https://support.microsoft.com/help/4499180https://support.microsoft.com/help/4500331https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/msrc/2019/05/14/prevent-a-worm-by-updating-remote-desktop-services-cve-2019-0708/https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4500705/customer-guidance-for-cve-2019-0708https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/previous-versions/windows/it-pro/windows-server-2008-R2-and-2008/cc732713(v=ws.11)http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/108273http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/153133/Microsoft-Windows-Remote-Desktop-BlueKeep-Denial-Of-Service.htmlhttps://www.malwaretech.com/2019/05/analysis-of-cve-2019-0708-bluekeep.htmlhttps://securingtomorrow.mcafee.com/other-blogs/mcafee-labs/rdp-stands-for-really-do-patch-understanding-the-wormable-rdp-vulnerability-cve-2019-0708https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 16, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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