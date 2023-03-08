Missing Linux Kernel mitigations for RETbleed hardware vulnerabilities (INTEL-SA-00702, AMD-SB-1037) CVE-2022-29900CVE-2022-29901
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://comsec.ethz.ch/research/microarch/retbleed/https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/security-center/advisory/intel-sa-00702.htmlhttps://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/articles/technical/software-security-guidance/advisory-guidance/return-stack-buffer-underflow.htmlhttps://www.amd.com/en/corporate/product-security/bulletin/amd-sb-1037https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/topic-technology/software-security-guidance/processors-affected-consolidated-product-cpu-model.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 12, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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