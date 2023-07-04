Monitorr 1.7.6m - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-28871
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/48980https://lyhinslab.org/index.php/2020/09/12/how-the-white-box-hacking-works-authorization-bypass-and-remote-code-execution-in-monitorr-1-7-6/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-28871http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/163263/Monitorr-1.7.6m-Bypass-Information-Disclosure-Shell-Upload.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/170974/Monitorr-1.7.6-Shell-Upload.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 10, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- monitorr
- Product
- monitorr
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