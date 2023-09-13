Moodle - Cross-Site Scripting/Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-30943
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.sonarsource.com/blog/playing-dominos-with-moodles-security-1/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wordpress&utm_content=security&utm_term=mofuhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-30943http://git.moodle.org/gw?p=moodle.git&a=search&h=HEAD&st=commit&s=MDL-77718https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2188605https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/54TM5H5PDUDYXOQ7X7PPYWP4AJDAE73I/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- moodle
- Product
- moodle
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