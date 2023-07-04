NETGEAR ProSAFE Plus - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-26919
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://research.nccgroup.com/2021/03/08/technical-advisory-multiple-vulnerabilities-in-netgear-prosafe-plus-jgs516pe-gs116ev2-switches/https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/mirai-variant-iot-vulnerabilities/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-26919https://kb.netgear.com/000062334/Security-Advisory-for-Missing-Function-Level-Access-Control-on-JGS516PE-PSV-2020-0377https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 9, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- netgear
- Product
- jgs516pe_firmware
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