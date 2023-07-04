Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start free trial

Nette Framework - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-15227

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/nette/application/security/advisories/GHSA-8gv3-3j7f-wg94https://github.com/Mr-xn/Penetration_Testing_POC/blob/02546075f378a9effeb6426fc17beb66b6d5c8ee/books/Nette%E6%A1%86%E6%9E%B6%E8%BF%9C%E7%A8%8B%E4%BB%A3%E7%A0%81%E6%89%A7%E8%A1%8C(CVE-2020-15227).mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-15227https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2021/04/msg00003.htmlhttps://packagist.org/packages/nette/application
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Oct 1, 2020
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
nette
Product
application

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Start 7-day free trial Compare paid plans