Nette Framework - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-15227
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/nette/application/security/advisories/GHSA-8gv3-3j7f-wg94https://github.com/Mr-xn/Penetration_Testing_POC/blob/02546075f378a9effeb6426fc17beb66b6d5c8ee/books/Nette%E6%A1%86%E6%9E%B6%E8%BF%9C%E7%A8%8B%E4%BB%A3%E7%A0%81%E6%89%A7%E8%A1%8C(CVE-2020-15227).mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-15227https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2021/04/msg00003.htmlhttps://packagist.org/packages/nette/application
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nette
- Product
- application
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