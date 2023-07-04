Nextjs <2.4.1 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2017-16877
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://medium.com/@theRaz0r/arbitrary-file-reading-in-next-js-2-4-1-34104c4e75e9https://github.com/zeit/next.js/releases/tag/2.4.1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-16877https://github.com/vercel/next.js/commit/02fe7cf63f6265d73bdaf8bc50a4f2fb539dcd00https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 17, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zeit
- Product
- next.js
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