Open Redirect in Host Authorization Middleware CVE-2021-44528
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2021/q4/att-160/7-0-host-authorzation-open-redirect.patchhttps://github.com/rails/rails/commit/0fccfb9a3097a9c4260c791f1a40b128517e7815https://www.debian.org/security/2023/dsa-5372https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20240208-0003/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-44528
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 10, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rubyonrails
- Product
- rails
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