Oracle Weblogic - Remote Command Execution CVE-2020-14883
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuoct2020.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-14883
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Oct 21, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web server
- Vendor
- Oracle
- Product
- Weblogic
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