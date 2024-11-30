OsTicket < 1.14.3 - Server Side Request Forgery CVE-2020-24881
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blackbatsec.medium.com/cve-2020-24881-server-side-request-forgery-in-osticket-eea175e147f0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-24881
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 2, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- osticket
- Product
- osticket
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