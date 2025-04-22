Proxmox - CRLF Injection CVE-2022-35507
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://git.proxmox.com/?p=pve-http-server.git%3Ba=commitdiff%3Bh=936007ae0241811093155000486da171379c23c2https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-xfgp-gpjw-wmqrhttps://starlabs.sg/blog/2022/12-multiple-vulnerabilites-in-proxmox-ve--proxmox-mail-gateway/#bug-0x02-crlf-injection-in-response-headers
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 4, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- proxmox
- Product
- proxmox_mail_gateway
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