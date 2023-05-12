Python <= 2.7.18, 3.x <= 3.12.3 Security Bypass Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2023-27043
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/psf/advisory-database/blob/main/advisories/python/PSF-2023-2.jsonhttps://osv.dev/list?ecosystem=&q=CVE-2023-27043https://github.com/python/cpython/issues/102988https://github.com/python/cpython/issues/102988#issuecomment-1983087271https://peps.python.org/pep-0719https://python-security.readthedocs.io/vuln/email-parseaddr-realname.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 19, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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