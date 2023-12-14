Qlik Sense Enterprise - Path Traversal CVE-2023-41266
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.qlik.com/t5/Official-Support-Articles/Critical-Security-fixes-for-Qlik-Sense-Enterprise-for-Windows/ta-p/2110801https://www.praetorian.com/blog/advisory-qlik-sense/https://www.praetorian.com/blog/qlik-sense-technical-exploithttps://community.qlik.com/t5/Release-Notes/tkb-p/ReleaseNoteshttps://github.com/Ostorlab/KEV
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 29, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- qlik
- Product
- qlik_sense
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