QNAP HBS 3 - Broken Access Control CVE-2021-28799
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.qnap.com/en/security-advisory/QSA-21-13https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/ech0raix-ransomware-soho/https://gist.github.com/daniruiz/962ecca527b59954e619c5ae2cab680chttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-28799
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 13, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
