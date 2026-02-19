SolarWinds Web Help Desk < 12.8.8 Hotfix 1 (HF1) - Security Control Bypass CVE-2025-40536
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.solarwinds.com/trust-center/security-advisories/cve-2025-40536https://documentation.solarwinds.com/en/success_center/whd/content/release_notes/whd_2026-1_release_notes.htmhttps://horizon3.ai/attack-research/cve-2025-40551-another-solarwinds-web-help-desk-deserialization-issue/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
