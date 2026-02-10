Sophos Firewall <= 19.0 MR1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-3236
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.thezdi.com/blog/2022/10/19/cve-2022-3236-sophos-firewall-user-portal-and-web-admin-code-injectionhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2022-3236
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 23, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.