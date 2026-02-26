SugarCRM 3.5.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2018-5715
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/43683https://m4k4br0.github.io/sugarcrm-xss/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/43683/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-5715https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 16, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
