Symfony Profiler - Remote Access via Injected Arguments CVE-2024-50340
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/symfony/symfony/commit/a77b308c3f179ed7c8a8bc295f82b2d6ee3493fahttps://github.com/symfony/symfony/security/advisories/GHSA-x8vp-gf4q-mw5jhttps://blog.nollium.com/cve-2024-50340-remote-access-to-symfony-profiler-via-injected-arguments-d2f14b4f6ad7https://github.com/nollium/CVE-2024-50340-eos-exploithttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-50340
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.