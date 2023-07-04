W3 Total Cache 0.9.2.6-0.9.3 - Unauthenticated File Read / Directory Traversal CVE-2019-6715
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://vinhjaxt.github.io/2019/03/cve-2019-6715http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/160674/WordPress-W3-Total-Cache-0.9.3-File-Read-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-6715https://github.com/sobinge/nuclei-templateshttps://github.com/random-robbie/cve-2019-6715
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- boldgrid
- Product
- w3_total_cache
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