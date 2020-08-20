WordPress Advanced Access Manager Plugin < 6.6.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-35934CVE-2020-35935
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2020/08/high-severity-vulnerability-patched-in-advanced-access-manager/https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/8108a873-2b97-46fd-a269-2a259dd5b23ehttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/235844c1-e3f6-4f42-a8cf-f9a661873656
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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