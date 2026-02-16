WordPress AI ChatBot (WPBot) <= 4.8.9 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-5204
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-5204https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/chatbot/chatbot-489-unauthenticated-sql-injection-via-qc-wpbo-search-responsehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/chatbot/trunk/qcld-wpwbot-search.php?rev=2957286#L177
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 19, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
