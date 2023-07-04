WordPress Duplicator 1.3.24 & 1.3.26 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-11738
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/blog/duplicator-wordpress-plugin-vulnerability-exploited-in-the-wildhttps://snapcreek.com/duplicator/docs/changelog/?litehttps://www.wordfence.com/blog/2020/02/active-attack-on-recently-patched-duplicator-plugin-vulnerability-affects-over-1-million-sites/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/160621/WordPress-Duplicator-1.3.26-Directory-Traversal-File-Read.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-11738
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 13, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- snapcreek
- Product
- duplicator
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